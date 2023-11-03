Serbian police say some 3,400 migrants, weapons, ammunition found in week-long raids

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian police say they have found some 3,400 migrants and seized automatic and other weapons during a days-long crackdown on irregular migration after a shooting last week near the border with Hungary that killed three migrants and wounded one. Earlier on Friday, police also said they arrested seven people smugglers in both the capital Belgrade and in Subotica, a city near the border with Hungary. Reports of violence and gun battles have become common in the border zone between Serbia and Hungary, a European Union member state. Thousands of people have been camping in the area, looking for ways to cross.

