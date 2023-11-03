Slight change to Dakota Access pipeline comment meeting format, Army Corps says after complaints

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers slightly changed the format of its second public meeting on the controversial Dakota Access oil pipeline after complaints about the first night. The Corps held two meetings in Bismarck, on Wednesday and Thursday. Pipeline opponents criticized the private nature of oral comments being given Wednesday in a curtained area to stenographers. The Corps on Thursday allowed attendees to make speeches in a public space as their official comment, The Bismarck Tribune reported. The comments are being accepted online and by mail on the draft environmental review until Dec. 13.

