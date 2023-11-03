The White House Historical Association is opening a technology-driven educational center in 2024

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House Historical Association is working on a new experience for tourists in Washington starting next fall. The association plans to open The People’s House. It’s an educational center that will use technology to provide tourists with a deeper learning experience than what they get on a public tour of the White House. The $30 million center is slated to open in the fall of 2024. It will occupy three floors of a building one block from the White House. Its features include a full-scale replica of the Oval Office. The president’s primary office is not on the White House tour route.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.