Mississippi voters will decide between a first-term GOP governor and a Democrat related to Elvis

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves is trying to win a second term in a conservative state where his party dominates. But challenger Brandon Presley has raised more money and is making an aggressive push to give Democrats a rare statewide victory in the Deep South in Tuesday’s election. Reeves says Mississippi has momentum with job creation, low unemployment and gains in education. Presley is a state utility regulator and second cousin of the late rock ‘n’ roll icon Elvis Presley. He says Reeves has hurt the state by refusing to expand Medicaid to cover people working lower-wage jobs that don’t provide health insurance.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.