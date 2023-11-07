A top aide to the commander of Ukraine’s military is killed by a grenade given as a birthday gift

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian official says a top aide to the commander of the nation’s military was killed by a grenade given to him as a birthday gift. The interior minister says Maj. Hennadii Chastiakov died in the tragic accident Monday that badly injured his 13-year-old son. The minister says a colleague presented six grenades as a gift to Chastiakov, who was a top aide and close friend to Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi. It was Chastiakov’s 39th birthday. Police are investigating what happened when Chastiakov was showing off the grenades to his family at home.

By ILLIA NOVIKOV and HANNA ARHIROVA Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.