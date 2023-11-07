Highlights of Trump’s hours on the witness stand at New York civil fraud trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump went off. Again and again. Making the witness stand at his New York civil trial his podium on Monday, the former president laid into the fraud case against him. He assailed the judge who’ll decide the lawsuit and the state attorney general who brought it. Amid the broadsides, Trump spoke at length defending his real estate empire and his billionaire reputation against Attorney General Letitia James’ allegations that he and his company exaggerated his wealth on financial statements. Trump testified for 3½ hours.

