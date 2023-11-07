Voting machines in one Pennsylvania county flip votes for judges, an error to be fixed in tabulation
By MICHAEL RUBINKAM
Associated Press
A coding error in an eastern Pennsylvania county has caused votes to be flipped on a ballot question that asked whether a pair of incumbent state appeals judges should be retained. The issue affected all of the county’s voting machines in use Tuesday, but county officials were aware of the problem and said it would be corrected when the votes are tabulated. The Pennsylvania Department of State said the problem was isolated to the two judicial retention votes in Northampton County and that no other races statewide were affected. The voting machine company is Electronic Systems & Software. It acknowledged the problem and said it was a result of human error.