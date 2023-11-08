10 alleged Gambino crime family members, associates charged in federal indictment in New York City

NEW YORK (AP) — Ten alleged members and associates of the Gambino crime family have been charged in a federal indictment with using violence and extortion to try to dominate New York’s garbage carting and demolition industries. The racketeering indictment was unsealed Wednesday. It accuses the men of crimes such as assaulting a demolition company employee with a hammer and setting fire to the steps of a carting business owner’s house. The U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn says the men also rigged bids in the demolition and carting industries between 2017 and 2021. Authorities say the FBI and a prosecutor in Italy assisted in the investigation.

