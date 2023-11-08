4 California men linked to Three Percenters militia convicted of conspiracy in Jan. 6 case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four California men linked to the “Three Percenters” militia movement have been convicted on charges including conspiracy and obstruction for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Erik Scott Warner, Felipe Antonio Martinez, Derek Kinnison, and Ronald Mele were found guilty on Tuesday after a trial in Washington’s federal court. Attorneys for Martinez and Warner declined to comment, and emails seeking comment were sent to an attorney for Mele. Kinnison’s lawyer said he is disappointed with the verdict and they are considering all available legal options.

