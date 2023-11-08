8 dead in crash after police chased a suspected human smuggler, Texas officials say

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Eight people died in a South Texas car crash Wednesday while police chased a driver suspected of smuggling migrants. Texas Department of Public Safety says it happened around 6:30 a.m. when the driver of a Honda Civic tried to outrun deputies from the Zavala County Sheriff’s Office. The department says the driver tried to pass semi truck on a two-lane road. The Civic collided with a Chevrolet Equinox, killing two passengers in that car. Six people in Civice died, including the driver. It is the latest deadly vehicle crash involving police chasing migrants, and the deadliest since 13 people died in a collision in California, in 2021.

