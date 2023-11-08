Democratic lawmakers want President Biden to protect Palestinians in US from being forced home

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dozens of Democratic lawmakers are urging President Joe Biden to take steps to protect Palestinians in the United States as the Israel-Hamas war continues. That would be through temporary protections for Palestinians using programs that shield immigrants from returning to countries affected by natural disasters or war. The Democrats say in a new letter being sent Wednesday to Biden that “in light of ongoing armed conflict, Palestinians already in the United States should not be forced to return to the Palestinian territories.” The letter is a notable effort from Democrats to protect Palestinians at a time when leading Republicans have called for the U.S. to bar Palestinians attempting to escape the war in Gaza.

