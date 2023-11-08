Skip to Content
AP National News

Disney reports sharp profit growth in the fourth quarter; shares rise

By
Published 2:16 PM

By DAVID HAMILTON
AP Business Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Walt Disney Co. reported sharp profit growth for its fiscal fourth quarter, exceeding analyst expectations and sending its shares up more than 3% in after-hours trading. Disney said net income attributable to the company jumped 63% to $264 million in the fourth quarter ended September 30. Revenue rose 5.4% to $21.24 billion, up from $20.15 billion. The company credited cost-cutting and other efficiencies from restructuring as well as continued subscription growth in its streaming business and a 30% increase in operating income from its parks and similar “experiences” compared to the prior year.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content