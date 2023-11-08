Florida wraps up special session to support Israel as DeSantis campaigns for president

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature has wrapped up a special session in a largely symbolic effort to support Israel in its war with Hamas while Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis runs for president. The Senate unanimously approved a resolution Wednesday condemning Hamas for the Oct. 7 attacks on Israeli citizens and expressing support for Israel’s right to defend itself. Also approved with no opposition were bills to provide $45 million in grants to secure Jewish institutions and other places that could be a target of hate crimes. The Senate also voted to strengthen sanctions already in place against businesses that do business with Iranian companies.

