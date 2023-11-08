Gov. Beshear says his reelection in Kentucky shows how Democrats can overcome US political divisions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear is riding high after his reelection victory in Republican-leaning Kentucky. He says his party can overcome America’s deep divisions by trying “to lead with compassion” and improving the lives of the people who elect them. Beshear won a second term on Tuesday when he defeated GOP state Attorney General Daniel Cameron. Beshear says his reelection sent a “clear message” that “anger politics” should end. And in an Associated Press interview, he talks at length about how to defuse such tactics and cites his own campaign as an example of leading with compassion. “These are people’s lives,” he says.

