Illinois Senate approves plan to allow new nuclear reactors

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Senate has approved lifting a 36-year-old moratorium on new nuclear power installments. Proponents say the plan endorsed Wednesday will ensure the state can meet its carbon-free power production promise by 2045. The plan would open the door to cutting-edge nuclear technology in so-called small modular reactors. The units are designed to sit on sites for which they produce power. Environmentalists have criticized the plan. They say small modular reactors are a decade or more from viability. Sponsoring Sen. Sue Rezin says that’s a good reason to act now. Rezin maintains meeting the 2045 deadline for carbon-free power must include nuclear energy.

