Kosovo says it is setting up an institute to document Serbia’s crimes in the 1998-1999 war

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s prime minister said the country is setting up an institute to document Serbia’s crimes against its population in the 1998-1999 war. Albin Kurti said Wednesday the institute would document the war crimes so “the Kosovar Albanians’ tragic history suffered at the hands of criminal Serbia is more widely known.” The war between Serbia and Kosovo killed more than 10,000 people, mostly Kosovo Albanians. It ended after a 78-day NATO bombing campaign that compelled Serbian forces to withdraw from Kosovo. Kosovo declared independence in 2008 — a move Belgrade refuses to recognize. The European Union and the United States are pressing both countries to implement agreements Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kurti reached earlier this year.

