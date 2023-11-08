Negotiations over proposed regulations for deep-sea mining plod along as pressure mounts

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Debate over proposed regulations for deep-sea mining will stretch into next year as a U.N. agency that presides over the international seabed has concluded its last meeting of the year. The ongoing debate has led to growing concerns that a company or country will be the first in the world to apply for an exploitation license before any regulatory framework is in place. Michael Lodge, the agency’s secretary general, said Wednesday that the council expects to have a prepared draft of rules and regulations by 2025. However, a Canadian company whose subsidiary is widely expected to be the first to apply for a deep-sea mining license, said it expects to do so in mid-2024.

