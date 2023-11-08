Perjury case against former top Baltimore prosecutor heads to a federal jury

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A jury is set to decide the perjury case against a former top prosecutor for the city of Baltimore. Jurors heard attorneys’ closing arguments on Wednesday in the trial of former state’s attorney Marilyn Mosby. The judge presiding over the trial said she expects jurors to begin deliberating on Thursday. Prosecutors say Mosby lied about the finances of a side business to improperly access $90,000 in retirement funds. Mosby’s attorneys say she legally obtained and spent the money on two Florida homes. Mosby declined to testify at the trial. Mosby gained a national profile for prosecuting Baltimore police officers after Freddie Gray, a Black man, died in police custody in 2015.

