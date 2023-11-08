Santa Fe voters approve tax on mansions as housing prices soar

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Voters have approved a tax on mansions to pay for affordable housing initiatives in the state capital city of Santa Fe. Uncertified election results on Wednesday show nearly three-fourths of ballots were cast in favor of the new tax on home sales over $1 million, in a city prized for its high-desert vistas, vibrant arts scene and stucco architecture. The ballot measure was pitched as a lifeline to teachers, service-sector workers, single parents and youth professionals who can’t afford local mortgages or struggle to pay rent. Los Angeles last year adopted a so-called mansion tax to address homelessness, while Chicago and Massachusetts contemplate related initiatives.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.