The Angels have hired Ron Washington, the 71-year-old’s first job as MLB manager since 2014
By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels hired Ron Washington to be their new manager Wednesday, turning to a veteran baseball mind in an attempt to end nearly a decade of losing baseball. The 71-year-old Washington becomes the majors’ oldest current manager and only the second active Black manager, joining the Dodgers’ Dave Roberts. Washington led the Texas Rangers from 2007-14, winning two AL pennants and going 664–611. He spent the past seven seasons as Atlanta’s third base coach, helping the Braves to their 2021 World Series title.