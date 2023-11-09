Avoid these 3 business mistakes during the holiday season
By RANDA KRISS of NerdWallet
Mistakes during the holiday season can be detrimental to a business’s bottom line — but small-business owners still have time to put themselves in the best position for success. To avoid common holiday mistakes, business owners should plan ahead and use historical data to anticipate their seasonal needs. They should also personalize their holiday campaigns and leverage existing customer relationships to spread brand awareness and drive sales. Connecting with other small-business owners, as well as community organizations, can provide needed support during this busy time of year, as well as amplify your reach.