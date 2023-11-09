Donald Trump’s lawyers ask judge to end civil fraud trial, seeking verdict in ex-president’s favor

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyers are urging a judge to put an immediate end to the New York civil fraud trial that threatens his real estate empire. They argued on Thursday that lawyers for the state have failed to prove that the former president intended to dupe banks, insurers and others by inflating his wealth on financial statements. Trump’s lawyers are seeking a directed verdict, asking Judge Arthur Engoron to clear the 2024 Republican front-runner, his namesake company and other defendants of wrongdoing at the halfway point of the trial in state Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit.

By MICHAEL R. SISAK and JENNIFER PELTZ Associated Press

