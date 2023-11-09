Few community college students go on to earn 4-year degrees. Some states have found ways to help

Partnerships between two- and four-year colleges and universities could help more community college students go on to earn bachelor’s degrees, according to data released Thursday by U.S. Education Department. Only 13% of federal financial aid recipients who enrolled in community college in 2014 went on to receive a bachelor’s degree within eight years, the data found. Hundreds of thousands of those who enroll annually at the more affordable two-year schools plan to transfer to a four-year program at a college or university, but obstacles including lost credit transfers and a lack of guidance get in the way.

