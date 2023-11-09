Manny Machado digs in at groundbreaking for San Diego FC’s training complex and academy

EL CAJON, Calif. (AP) — Padres slugger Manny Machado put on a hard hat, grabbed a shovel and joined in the ceremonial groundbreaking for a $150 million training complex and youth academy for the MLS expansion San Diego FC. Machado is a founding partner of San Diego FC, which is building its training complex and Right to Dream Youth Development Academy on the Sycuan Reservation in eastern San Diego County ahead of its MLS debut in 2025. San Diego FC is a joint venture between Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Mansour and the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation.

