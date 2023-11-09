Nigeria’s president signs controversial bill for a presidential yacht and SUVs for lawmakers

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s president has signed a controversial bill that earmarks $6.1 million for a presidential yacht and millions more for sport utility vehicles for his wife and other top government officials. Bola Tinubu’s signature on Wednesday came despite widespread anger and criticism over the move in a country that’s one of the world’s poorest. Presidential spokesperson Anjuri Ngelale said the supplemental budget would “strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture and address Nigeria’s critical infrastructure deficit.” But the additional spending served to underscore for many Nigerians what they see as a growing economic disparity between politicians earning huge salaries and others like medical professionals who often go on strike to protest meager wages.

