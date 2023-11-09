Parks, schools shut in California after asbestos found in burned World War II-era blimp hangar

TUSTIN, Calif. (AP) — Parks and schools have been closed in Southern California after officials found asbestos in the charred debris of an historic World War II-era blimp hangar. The city of Tustin says at least nine parks are closed and urges residents to limit outdoor activities to reduce their exposure to ash. Schools are also closed Thursday in the Tustin Unified School District. The blaze broke out early Tuesday at the massive wooden hangar. It was one of two built in 1942 by the U.S. Navy to house military blimps. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

