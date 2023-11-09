Student is suspected of injuring another student with a weapon at a German school

BERLIN (AP) — German police say a student with a weapon is suspected of having injured another student at a school in the country’s southwest. German news agency dpa says the suspect, a teenager, was detained as part of a large-scale police operation in the town of Offenburg. The injured student was treated by emergency services. The news agency cited police as saying that it appeared there was only one suspect and one victim. However, the school was cordoned off and students were asked to stay in their classrooms for their safety.

