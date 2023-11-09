United Nations suspends pullout of African Union troops from Somalia as battles with militants rage

NAIROBI,Kenya (AP) — The United Nations Security Council has suspended for three months the pullout of African Union troop from Somalia, where fighting rages with al-Qaida’s affiliate in East Africa. Thursday’s decision follows a request by the Horn of Africa nation for the forces to remain in the country to help in the fight against the al-Shabab extremists. All African Union countries that contribute soldiers to the force and the council agreed to halt the withdrawal of the 19,000-strong AU force. The troops last year replaced the African Union Mission in Somalia, which has been in the country for 15 years helping peace-building in Somalia.

