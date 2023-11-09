Wisconsin Assembly to vote on early ballot processing bill
By HARM VENHUIZEN
Associated Press/Report for America
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin elections officials would be able to process absentee ballots the day before an election under a bill scheduled for a vote in the state Assembly on Tuesday. The Republican-backed measure is meant to make election night easier for local clerks and ensure that large numbers of absentee ballot results aren’t reported late on election night, as often happens in large cities such as Milwaukee and Madison. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has also voiced support for early ballot processing, but it’s not clear whether he will sign the Republican-backed bill if it passes in its current form.