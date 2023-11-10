UK judge decries legal tactics used by sick child’s parents as he refuses to let her die at home

LONDON (AP) — A British judge has expressed profound concerns about the tactics of the parents of a terminally ill infant as he refused to allow them to take her home from the hospital to die. The decision by Court of Appeal Justice Peter Jackson came after the parents of 8-month-old Indi Gregory and the Italian government had sought permission for her to be treated at Bambino Gesu Children’s Hospital in Rome. A lower court had previously ruled in favor of doctors who said it was in Indi’s best interests to remove life support and allow her to die in a hospital or hospice.

