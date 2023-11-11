Dutch election candidates make migration a key campaign issue in the crowded Netherlands

TER APEL, Netherlands (AP) — Candidates in a Nov. 22 general election in the Netherlands are making migration a major issue in the campaign. Parties across the political spectrum are proposing ways of tackling migration and the problem of accommodating people who seek asylum. The debate in the Netherlands echoes across Europe, where governments and the European Union are seeking ways to rein in migration. Italy recently announced plans to house asylum seekers in Albania. In Germany, the center-left government and 16 state governors have agreed on a raft of measures to curb the high number of migrants flowing into the country. They include speeding up asylum procedures and restricting benefits for asylum-seekers. Those measures are also proposed by some Dutch parties.

