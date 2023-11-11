Texas police officer killed in a shooting that left another officer wounded

One Texas police officer was killed and a second officer was wounded in a shooting at a home in Austin that also left the suspected gunman dead. That is according to a post on the City Council message board. The post from Mayor Kirk Watson by Chief of Staff Colleen Pate says a SWAT officer was killed early Saturday and the second officer was undergoing surgery. The officers’ names were not released. Austin police declined to comment until a news conference later Saturday is held.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.