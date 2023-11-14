2 women accused of helping Georgia inmate who escaped jail last month

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Two women were arrested Tuesday for helping one of four men who escaped from a Georgia jail last month. Jacorshia Smith and Janecia Green of Macon face a charge of aiding the escape of 37-year-old Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, who was captured Sunday at a home in Augusta. Authorities did not elaborate on what Smith and Green are alleged to have done. Meanwhile, authorities continue to search for 52-year-old Joey Fournier, the last of the group who is still on the run. News outlets reported that Fournier was being held on a murder charge in connection with the 2022 death of his ex-girlfriend when he and the others escaped.

