Mexican government sends conflicting messages over death of LGBTQ+ magistrate

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities are sending conflicting messages about the violent death of a leading LGBTQ+ figure after thousands of Mexicans marched Monday night demanding justice. State prosecutors in Aguascalientes say Jesús Ociel Baena was likely killed with razor blades by their partner who then committed suicide. But federal authorities are urging caution, saying “it’s important to not throw out any line of investigation”. The state authorities’ hypothesis was quickly rejected by many in Mexico’s LGBTQ+ community, which called the prosecutor’s version of events “loaded with prejudice.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.