Worsening warming is hurting people in all regions, US climate assessment shows

A massive new federal government report says revved-up climate change now permeates Americans’ daily lives with harms that are already far-reaching and worsening across every region of the United States. Tuesday’s National Climate Assessment is a five-year localized update on what global warming is doing and will do to the United States. It paints a picture of a country that is warming about 60% faster than the world as a whole, regularly gets smacked with costly weather disasters and is facing even bigger future problems, including worsening health and inequities that hurt poor and minorities hardest.

By SETH BORENSTEIN and TAMMY WEBBER Associated Press

