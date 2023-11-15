A cargo plane returns to JFK Airport after a horse escapes its stall, pilot dumps 20 tons of fuel

NEW YORK (AP) — A cargo plane headed from New York to Belgium had to return after a horse escaped its stall and got loose in the hold. The Air Atlanta Icelandic flight departed from John F. Kennedy International Airport on Nov. 9. The plane had just begun its flight when the pilot radioed air traffic control in Boston about the horse escaping its stall. The pilot added that he had to dump 20 tons of fuel because of the plane’s weight. The fuel was dumped about 10 miles west of Martha’s Vineyard.

