Democrat Biberaj concedes in hard-fought northern Virginia prosecutor race

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A high-profile Democratic prosecutor in northern Virginia who drew criticism from Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has conceded defeat in her reelection bid. Buta Biberaj’s narrow loss to Republican Bob Anderson in the race for Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney gave the Virginia GOP one of its most significant wins this election cycle. Biberaj conceded Wednesday after trailing Anderson by just 300 votes of more than 135,000 ballots cast. Biberaj could have requested a recount but said it was better to use the coming months to ensure a smooth transition. Anderson previously served as the county’s top prosecutor from 1996 to 2003.

