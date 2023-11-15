Mother of 6-year-old boy who shot teacher faces sentencing for marijuana use while owning a gun

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — The mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher in a Virginia classroom is set to be sentenced and could face prison time for using marijuana while owning a gun. Deja Taylor’s son took his mother’s handgun to school and shot and wounded teacher Abby Zwerner in January. Taylor’s attorneys said ahead of Wednesday’s federal court sentencing that they’re requesting probation and home confinement. But federal prosecutors said they are seeking a 21-month prison sentence. Using marijuana while owning a firearm is illegal under U.S. law, and prosecutors said Taylor’s chronic abuse of marijuana extended far beyond recreational use.

