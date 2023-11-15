NTSB at scene of deadly Ohio interstate crash involving busload of high school students

ETNA, Ohio (AP) — A National Transportation Safety Board team was planning to start work at the scene of a deadly highway crash in Ohio involving a charter bus filled with high school students that left six people dead and 18 injured. NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy says the team would be looking Wednesday for cameras and other evidence from the five vehicles involved in Tuesday’s crash on westbound Interstate 70 in Licking County, about 26 miles east of Columbus. Homendy said there was “conflicting information” about the sequence of events that led to the chain-reaction crash, which also involved an SUV and a semitruck. The Pioneer Trails charter bus was carrying students and chaperones from the Tuscarawas Valley Local School District in eastern Ohio.

