Police say a US tourist died when a catamaran carrying more than 100 people sank in the Bahamas

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Police say a U.S. tourist has died in the Bahamas after a catamaran carrying more than 100 people sank while traveling to a private island. Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings says that the unidentified 74-year-old woman was from Broomfield, Colorado and was on a five-day vacation with her family. The rest of the passengers and crew members were rescued. Two other unidentified people were taken to a medical facility, but their conditions were not immediately known. It wasn’t immediately clear how the 74-year-old woman died. Police say she was was found unresponsive as they helped pull the passengers and crew members from the water.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.