US Navy warship shoots down drone from Yemen over the Red Sea

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. official says a Navy warship shot down a drone that was heading in the direction of the ship as it sailed in the southern Red Sea. The USS Thomas Hudner, a naval destroyer, was heading toward the Bab-el-Mandeb strait when the crew saw the drone, which originated in Yemen. The ship shot down the drone over the water. The official said the crew took action to ensure the safety of U.S. personnel, and there were no casualties or damage to the ship. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing military operations.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.