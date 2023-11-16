Beef is a way of life in Texas, but it’s hard on the planet. This rancher thinks she can change that

ROSSTON, Texas (AP) — For generations, beef has been the most quintessential of American main courses, and a premium protein around the world. It’s also the single most damaging food for the planet. Beef is the largest agricultural source of greenhouse gasses worldwide, and it has a bigger carbon footprint than any other type of protein. Climate scientists say the answer is simple: Eat less beef and raise fewer cattle. But most people are consuming more beef, not less. Researchers and ranchers are looking for solutions. Among them is regenerative ranching. It’s a practice in which cows are moved frequently to different pastures in an effort to restore the soil.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.