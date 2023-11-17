Bobby Ussery, Hall of Fame jockey whose horse was DQ’d in 1968 Kentucky Derby, dies at 88

Hall of Fame jockey Bobby Ussery has died. He was 88. Ussery won the 1967 Kentucky Derby and then crossed the finish line first in the 1968 edition only to be disqualified days later. His son says his father died of congestive heart failure on Thursday in Hollywood, Florida. Bobby Ussery won his first race in 1951 and retired in 1974 with 3,611 career victories. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1980. Ussery won the 1967 Kentucky Derby aboard 30-1 shot Proud Clarion. The following year, Ussery and Dancer’s Image crossed the line first in the Derby only to be disqualified because of a positive drug test. It was the first DQ in Derby history.

