Escaped murderer back in court over crimes authorities say he committed while on the run

A convicted murderer who escaped from a southeastern Pennsylvania prison earlier this year and eluded a massive two-week search before he was recaptured is now back in court. Danilo Cavalcante was arraigned Friday on theft, burglary and other charges in connection with alleged crimes committed while he was on the run this summer. Authorities have said that following his Aug. 31 escape from Chester County Prison, the 34-year-old stole a transit van and burglarized homes in southeastern Pennsylvania. He was captured Sept. 13 after a two-week search. Cavalcante had been sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of killing Deborah Brandao in front of her children in 2021.

