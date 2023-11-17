Tropical disturbance hits west Caribbean, causing floods in Jamaica and Haiti before dissipating

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A tropical disturbance moving across the western Caribbean knocked out power to thousands in Jamaica and caused two deaths in Haiti as it unleashed landslides and floods before dissipating late Friday. Forecasters had said earlier in the day that the disturbance had a chance to become a tropical cyclone, but by Friday night they said that was considered unlikely. The disturbance dissipated a few hours later, though forecasters warned that its rains still posed a threat of flash floods and mudslides over the weekend in southeastern Cuba and the island of Hispaniola, which is shared by Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

