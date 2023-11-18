A French senator is accused of drugging another lawmaker to rape or sexually assault her

PARIS (AP) — The Paris prosecutor’s office says a French senator has been handed preliminary charges for drugging another lawmaker with the aim of rape or sexual assault. His center-right party has suspended him pending further investigation. Joel Guerriau is a 66-year-old representing the Loire-Atlantique region in western France. He was detained for 48 hours and given preliminary charges on Friday. French media reports say he is suspected of putting ecstasy in a glass of Champagne he served a fellow parliament member, who left after she started feeling sick. The senator’s lawyer said he didn’t intend to drug her to abuse her, and has apologized to her.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.