Right-wing populist Milei set to take Argentina down uncharted path: ‘No room for lukewarm measures’

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — What many deemed impossible just months ago is reality: Right-wing populist Javier Milei resoundingly won Argentina’s presidency. And with his victory Sunday night, the fiery freshman lawmaker has thrust the country into the unknown regarding just how extreme his policies will be, following a campaign that saw him revving a chainsaw to symbolically cut the state down to size. With almost all votes tallied, Milei handily beat Economy Minister Sergio Massa. Milei won all but three of the nation’s 24 provinces. Milei, a self-described anarcho-capitalist with a disheveled mop of hair, made his name by furiously denouncing the “political caste” on television programs.

By DANIEL POLITI and DAVID BILLER Associated Press

