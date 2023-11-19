Skip to Content
What to stream this week: ‘Oppenheimer,’ Adam Sandler as a lizard and celebs dance to Taylor Swift

This week’s new entertainment releases include Adam Sandler playing a 74-year-old elementary class lizard in the latest Netflix animation offering “Leo” and “Oppenheimer” finally arriving on home screens. Hannah Waddingham of “Ted Lasso” fame has a Christmas special on Apple TV+, Juno Temple, Jon Hamm and Jennifer Jason Leigh star in “Fargo: Year 5″ and Tuesday’s edition of “Dancing With the Stars” is dedicated to the music of Taylor Swift. Also arriving this week is a “Squid Game”-themed competition challenge show. Real people take part in challenges inspired by the show — without the life-threatening consequences.

