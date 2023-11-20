A Canadian mining company at the center of Panama protests says it may have to suspend operations
PANAMA CITY (AP) — The Canadian mining company whose contract with Panama’s government has triggered weeks of protests says it has reduced operations and may soon have to suspend them due to a blockade of its mine’s power plant. The local subsidiary of First Quantum Minerals says statement small boats have blocked its port in Colon province, preventing supplies from reaching the mine. Panama has been roiled by weeks of massive street protests and highway blockades as citizens worried about the impact on the environment pressure the government to revoke the contract.