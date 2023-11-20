CEO of Fortnite game maker casts Google as a ‘crooked’ bully in testimony during Android app trial

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has portrayed Google as a ruthless bully that resorts to shady tactics to protect a predatory payment system. The portrayal came during testimony Monday in an antitrust trial focused on Epic Games’ attempt to upend Google’s store for Android phone apps. Sweeney’s appearance came less than a week after Google CEO Sundar Pichai defended the way his company runs its Play Store for Android apps. Epic, maker of the popular Fortnite game, alleges that Google has engaged in illegal price-gouging by collecting commissions ranging from 15% to 30% on in-app digital transactions.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.